500 Lapu divers, boat operators receive cash aid from DSWD

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 500 boat operators and divers from Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Lapu-Lapu City lone district presentative Paz Radaza led the distribution of the financial assistance at Maribago covered court.

Each beneficiary received P1,500 cash assistance.

Boat operators and divers were selected to receive assistance after their livelihood was affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic especially since the tourism industry in the city has yet to recover.

“Ato man gyud na gi look into kong unsay kaayohan nga atong mahatag ngadto sa tanan kay sayod ta nga lisod gyud ang panginabuhian karon” Radaza said.

Radaza said that this sector has earlier visited her office to ask for help.

“Dili kita mo hunong sa pagpangita og paagi didto sa kaulohan nga duna gayod kitay mahatag nga tabang para sa katawhan nga naglisod gayod karon sa krisis” she said.

She added that from May 5 to 7, around 2,000 beneficiaries have already received the financial assistance.

Earlier, Radaza also distributed financial assistance to around 700 boatmen, fishermen, and tour guides from Olango Island. /rcg