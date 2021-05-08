Chan: My party can’t recommend replacements of deceased dads to Palace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan admits that his political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino -Lakas ng bayan (PDP-Laban) cannot not recommend to Malacañang the replacement of the city’s two councilors who passed away this year.

Chan said that this was because late Councilors Marcial Ycong and Jose “Joe” Dungog were both affiliated with Lakas-Kampi CMD when they ran for councilors in the last election.

Lakas-Kampi CMD is the political party of the Radazas in the last 2019 elections.

In February this year, Ycong succumbed to a heart attack, while Dungog died on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021, due to liver cancer.

Chan said that although Ycong had shifted to PDP-Laban before he died, the law states that his party during his candidacy is the only one authorized to recommend for his replacement.

Dungog, however, has maintained his affiliation to Lakas-Kampi Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-Kampi CMD).

“So ang party maoy magpili kung kinsa ilang ihulip, unya ang final appointment is from the Office of the President,” Chan said.

(So the party would be the one to choose who would be the one to replace the councilors and the final appointment is from the Office of the President.)

Meanwhile, Chan is also coordinating with the family of Dungog, for the possible schedule of the councilor’s wake at the city hall.

He said that the Philippine flag outside the city hall is already at half-mast.

Angelina Dungog, wife of councilor Dungog, has earlier said that they will hold the wake of her husband for 9 days before he would be laid to rest on May 14.

