Metro Cebu Camaraderie Chess Tournament opens at Parklane International Hotel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 41 chess players from five different clubs around Cebu are taking part in the inaugural “Metro Cebu Camaraderie Chess Tournament” which opened today, May 8, 2021, at the Tupaz Hall of Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

Although it’s a minor chess tournament, one of the organizers, Ariel Potot, who is one of the founders of RiChessMasters said that they are very optimistic that their regular tournaments will grow bigger despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing tournament is part of the bigger plan of RiChessMasters according to Potot. He revealed that their group is planning to establish two sub-groups that will mainly focus on semi-standard chess tournaments such as blitz and rapid formats.

The other sub-group on the other hand will focus on the grassroots level to develop young talents.

“This tournament is the debut of our newest group under RiChessMasters, the Kaissa Chess Masters or KCM,” said Potot.

“This group is entirely owned by RiChessMasters, but it will focus on organizing events like this one we have now.”

RiChessMasters, meanwhile will also organize big events that will follow the standard chess format which is the Swiss system.

The ongoing tournament features a seven-round 5+3 blitz format or five minutes playing time with a three-second increment. It is simultaneously held with the FIDE Asian Zonals 3.3 Chess Championships that is also held in Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

On top of that, RiChessMasters’ ultimate goal is to produce Mactan Island’s first FIDE Master (IM) within one year by hosting FIDE-rated tournaments at the same time support aspiring talents to reach their goal of becoming a titled chess master.

One of those who lauded RiChessMasters’ efforts in organizing the over-the-board chess tournament is International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, a well-respected chess personality in Cebu.

“They have a very good purpose, they are true to their slogan which is creating masters, changing lives. Nindot ilang advocacy and nindot ilahang pag organize sa ilang events. Ang venue pa lang daan nindot na because it is held in a nice hotel,” said the 68-year old Mascariñas who is the tournament’s top-seed.

He added that this is the third over-the-board chess tournament he joined after last year’s lockdowns.

“Nindot kaayo ni ilang pag organize especially sa mga players, even though sigeg padayon ang mga online tournaments. Karon mag atubang na jud ka, dako kaayo ug deperensya. Daghan jud nalipay and hopefully mag padayon ni nga mga events,” added Mascariñas.

A total of P5,500 in cash will be given to the winning woodpushers. /rcg