Barangays told: Coordinate with PSA to avoid crowding in registration sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangays in Cebu City are told to coordinate with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) when conducting registration for the National Identification Card (ID).

This was the reminder of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) after crowding was reported on the morning of Saturday, May 8, 2021, in a mall at the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda area.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC said that the barangays must coordinate with the PSA and the police to ensure an orderly registration.

“For National ID we will be requiring the barangays to coordinate closely with the Statistics Office and the venue administrator for the strict compliance of health protocol,” said the Councilor.

The crowd outside the mall caught the attention of the EOC through a video sent to them by witnesses in the area.

The police responded to the incident immediately after the crowd has been pushing to enter the mall despite the lack of an appointment slip.

In the report of the Abellana Police Station, the incident occured past 9:20 a.m. where the registrants attempted to enter the mall amid security personnel trying to control the crowd.

The problem stemmed when those without appointment slips were turned away causing these individuals to push through the entrance.

Eventually, the police controlled the crowd and a line was set for people to follow.

Garganera said he hoped that barangays would be more vigilant when it would come to incidents like these because this could risk the health of the participants.

The crowding at Fuente Osmeña was the second incident of the day with the first in Barangay Mabolo where people flocked to a community pantry.

The EOC is urging the public to remain vigilant against the coronavirus as the situation in the city had just recently recovered from a second wave early this year.

The rollout of the vaccines is still far from the targeted 70 percent of the population to reach herd immunity as well.

The two incidents show that some people have once again become complacent about the situation, and Garganera has reminded them that there is no time for complacency during this period.

He also told the barangays that the EOC and police would always help impose the health protocols for activities like mass registrations anytime if only they would ask for help.

