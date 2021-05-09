P700K worth of properties lost in Basak San Nicolas fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An early morning fire broke in a residential area located along Caimito Street in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City this Sunday, May 9.

As of this writing, Cebu City fire investigators are yet to determine the cause and the origin of the fire.

But Fire Officer 3 (FO3) Emerson Arceo said that at least two homes were burned while around three others were also damaged by the early morning blaze.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P700, 000.

Barangay workers have so far listed eight displaced families.

Arceo said that one was reported injured but he is yet to gather data on the injured individual.

One of the residents, a certain Bon Malig-on, said the fire started at the ceiling of their home.

Malig-on said that he tried to go up to check on the cause of the fire but the smoke was already very thick which prompted him to vacate their home instead.

Because everything happened so fast, Malig-on said he was unable to save their belongings. He was even unable to bring his wallet with him when he escaped.

The fire was reported at 6:11 a.m. and was raised to first alarm 10 minutes later. It was placed under control at 7:06 a.m.

It affected homes that were built of light materials. / dcb