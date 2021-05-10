Lapu’s COVID-19 Update: Active cases drop to more than half in April

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 10,2021 - 09:31 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Lapu-Lapu City continues to be on a downtrend.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRMMO), said they expect the downtrend to continue in the coming days as a result of the summer break.

“Infection rate is going down because its summer init ang panahon (and we are now experiencing a hot weather),” he said.

Bañacia said that many of the city’s residents are also going home to their provinces to attend fiesta celebrations.

He is asking Oponganons and other Cebuanos to continue to observe health protocols especially when attending fiesta celebrations that is expected to attract a huge crowd as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Lapu-Lapu City saw a spike in its active cases which totalled to 1, 428 in March from 1, 202 in February. The city’s active cases dropped to 620 in April.

From recording over 30 new cases per day, the city also started to record single digit daily cases on April 30.

Barangay Basak continues to top the city’s active cases with a total of 91 recorded in April followed by Gun-ob with 59 and Pajo with 58.

“52% of the total cases shows symptoms that require confinement to hospitals.”