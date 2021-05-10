Filipino Homes opens its Cebu South branch

Filipino Homes, the largest comprehensive real estate solutions portal in the Philippines, opens its first branch in South Cebu on May 8 at Purok 3, Barangay Linao, Minglanilla.

The newly opened office is the first-ever and only branch of Filipino Homes in the south of Cebu.

According to Azela Honor, Filipino Homes vice president of internal affairs and lead broker team, their branch in Minglanilla would not be the last as they already had other branches across Cebu including Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Mactan.

Although the majority of the branch’s sales comes from Cebu City to the South, they will not close its door to clients coming from the different parts of the country and other sectors.

Honor further said that Filipino Homes was not only focusing on one segment of the market.

They cater to various niches—from the social sector to the high-end market. They serve both ends of the market. That is why Filipino Homes branches are spread across the country with 46 branches nationwide.

Filipino Homes is a one-stop-shop and full-service real estate portal that connects people to all related products and services in the real estate business.

Its commitment is deeply rooted to uplift the quality of real estate services in the country. And to get closer to the market it serves, Filipino Homes sets up physical offices in major areas in the Philippines.

The developer is managed by a group of seasoned property professionals and capitalists. With them, they envision to be the largest property portal that syndicates all property listings in the Philippines.

Although the majority of the branch’s sales comes from Cebu City to the South, they will not close its door to clients coming from the different parts of the country and other sectors.

Powered by its growing 10,000 property agents, Filipino Homes provides a full range of services including property management, in tandem with affiliate Rent.ph; foreclosure listings; and real estate insurance and consultancy services.

With its extensive online presence, including social media platforms, Filipino Homes can easily reach at least 10 million audiences a day, making it the biggest marketing arm of property developers to showcase their products and services worldwide.

Clients can transact online through Filipino Homes brokers and sellers to assist them with their needs and find a property suitable for their lifestyle and budget.

/dbs

Related Story

Filipino Homes launches its first real estate podcast