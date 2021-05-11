Moira and her gigantic face shield

Filipino netizens took to social media to comment on a viral TikTok video of singer Moira Dela Torre where she used a super big and moveable face shield or more like a body shield presumably to protect herself from being infected with COVID-19.

Moira was performing her song titled “Tagpuan” in an event while dragging the life-size face shield along with her.

In the video, Moira can be seen singing while pulling around a clear barrier attached to the legs of a swivel chair.

She also asked someone from the crowd to sing a part of her song and handed over her microphone.

One video was posted by Twitter user @maroontito and captioned it with only a bunch of question marks.

As of this writing, the viral video has gained over 324.4K views, 10.3K likes, and over 1,162 retweets.

Some expressed dismay over the makeshift face shield and even criticized Moire for letting an audience from the crowd use her microphone.

While a netizen with user @9397jinyoongi called Moira a “new innovator”.

Others also likened the singer and her giant face shield to a character of a mobile game.