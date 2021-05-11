NBI-7: 4 individuals charged with Attempted Intentional Abortion, 1 released

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four individuals were charged with Attempted Intentional Abortion while one was released due to insufficient evidence.

National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) director Renan Oliva said that the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office already charged the four individuals with the charge sheet signed and approved by city prosecutor Liceria Lofranco-Rabillas yesterday, May 10.

He, however, added that the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the release of Amparo Gemarangan for “lack of evidence needed to establish ‘probable cause’ of her committing the crime. This order to release Gemarangan was signed last May 3, 2021, by city prosecutor Marshall Rubia.

Oliva identified those charged with Attempted Intentional Abortion as Gloria Gabutin, Meryteissie Rural, Francisca Rebamonte, and Joey Guirigay. They are currently detained in the NBI-7 detention cell.

Oliva also revealed that they have gathered sufficient evidence before they arrested Gemarangan last April 29, 2021, inside the ‘abortion clinic’ located inside her house in Barangay Mohon in Talisay City.

“Klaro man to ang katong gigamit nga kahimanan for abortion. Di pa daw to enough probable cause. Giklaro na namo sa amoang judicial affidavit pero giparelease man sa honorable fiscal, pasubmiton mig additional evidence,” Oliva said.

(The equipment used for abortion was clearly presented. They said those were not enough probable cause. We have also clarified these in our judicial affidavit but still the honorable fiscal ordered to release her and asked us to submit additional evidence.)

“Unsa may additional evidence nga among i submit? Naa naman to tanan, ang testimony sa amoang witnesses, sa amoang decoy, plus katong mga kahimanan sa abortion. Are these not enough probable cause?” he added.

Oliva said that they arrested Gemarangan based on evidence that they seized from the suspect’s house. He added that they will do everything they can to indict the suspect as they have worked hard to enable the arrest.

“Among gidakop because we believe nga crime has been committed. Di man to namo dakpon kung way ebidensya, klaro man to ang ebidensya,” he added.

(We arrested her because we believe that the crime has been committed. We will not apprehend her if there is no evidence, the pieces of evidence are there.)

Oliva said that the order to release Gemarangan followed the inquest proceeding conducted.

“Pag dakop gi inquest, gilatag namo tanang ebidensya during inquest. So ang finding sa fiscal, and amoang gilatag nga evidensya, testimonial ug katong mga butang is not enough probable cause so gi release,” he concluded.

(After the arrest, they underwent an inquest proceeding. During the proceeding, we have presented all the needed pieces of evidence. The finding of the fiscal is that all evidence we have given, testimonial, and the equipment used is not enough probable cause, so the suspect was released.)