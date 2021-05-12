Cebu City Tourism Commission eyes rehab of Tagbao trail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tagbao trail is now considered as one of the tourist attractions in Cebu City’s highlands.

But the trail will only be opened to experienced hikers, at least for now.

Jocelyn Pesquera, chairperson of the Cebu City Tourism Commission, said they plan to open the trail to the general public next year yet to especially allow the area to recover from “contamination” that may have resulted from the use of the river for washing clothes and for bathing the carabaos among others.

In an earlier report, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said that the river maybe contaminated and this could put the health of hikers, who will drink or decide to take a swim in the river and at the nearby waterfalls, at risk.

Pesquera said that when they start to open the Tagbao trail to the public in January 2022, the river in the area should have already recuperated by then.

She said that they are now coordinating with Tagbao officials on the need to implement a ban on the washing of clothes and bathing in order to keep the river clean.

“We are asking them to weigh their losses [as compared] to the gains. Unsa may mas bug-at ilang losses nga di sila mogamit sa river or ilang gain nga naa silay income . (What is more important to them, the loss that they would incur from not using the river or the income that they would generate?)” she said.

Pesquera said they are also coordinating with environment officials here for them to constantly test the water in the area and while the river is allowed to rehabilitate.

But while they rehabilitate the trail, Pesquera said they will continue to allow experienced hikers in the area as part of the ongoing study of the city’s tourism office to identify safety measures that they will have to put in place ahead of its January 2022 public opening.

Hikers, who wanted to visit the Tagbao trail, are advised to coordinate with their office, Pesquera added. / dcb