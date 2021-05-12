Cebu opens 3 new vaccination sites

By: Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Digital | May 12,2021 - 10:46 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu opened three new vaccination sites this month.

These three new vaccination centers are the Visayas Community Medical Center (VCMC), Mactan Doctors’ Hospital, and Mendero Medical Center, the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) announced recently.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said the additional vaccination sites will help expedite inoculation for workers in the private sector, which is covered under the Project Balik Buhay (PBB) program.

Cebu now has a total of six vaccination sites. The other three are Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital, Chong Hua Hospital – Mandaue, and the Allegiant Regional Care (ARC).

As of May 10, 2021, the VVOC registered over 3,000 individuals who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine thru the PBB.

Meanwhile, there are over 100,000 individuals in Central Visayas who have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19. These figures included medical frontliners, senior citizens, and persons with co-mobordities.

Based on the 2015 census, Central Visayas has a population of 7.3 million.

Read more:

Cebu City vaccinates record 2K+ individuals in one day

Close to 5k seniors got 1st dose of COVID vaccine in Cebu City

/bmjo