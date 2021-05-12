Cebuano artist take typography to the next level

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Food is life.

We all know this. But did you know that food is art, too?

Yes, read that right.

Food can be presented in beautiful ways, too, like how freelance artist Niegel Paraz Delima from Cebu proved in an annual online typography challenge.

“Doing food typography really shows the disciplines that I’ve been through in college which were Culinary Arts and Fine Arts. For this specific challenge, I participated in 36 Days of Type, an annual online art challenge where artists around the world participate by posting creative typography of letters and numbers,” he said.

The 28-year-old Delima has been posting his works on his socials, most especially on his Instagram and Tiktok accounts.

For each piece, it usually takes Delima 15 minutes to an hour to perfect the number or letter type with the use of food.

In his works, you can see he made use of garlic, eggs, peas, ice cubes, biscuits, noodles, bananas, candies, wafer sticks, and many more.

“The substantial amount of free time this pandemic has given us made me do this challenge and continue presenting my unlikely pair of creative disciplines,” Delima added.

Looks like we will be waiting for the next online challenge Delima will take part in for more typography masterpiece.

/bmjo