Using bikes, Cebu City Police to inspect police stations for ‘cleanliness and orderliness’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) have begun inspecting police stations here to check if cleanliness and orderliness are being observed.

In a press conference on Wednesday, May 12 2021, CCPO deputy director for operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, told reporters that they already started visiting stations in the city in line with the orders of newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, General Guillermo Eleazar, that these should always be kept tidy.

Parilla announced that CCPO director, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, has already scheduled to visit at least one police station every other day.

“We have already inspected some stations yesterday (Tuesday) and our city director will be inspecting at least one police station every other day,” said Parilla in Cebuano.

Parilla also said that they are planning to bike their way to police stations, and their respective areas of responsibility (AOR).

“We will visit our police stations every other day and using bikes. We will also check not only their AORs but also their staff if they, too, are observing tidiness inside police stations,” he added.

The CCPO official also warned station chiefs here that they could face consequences if they were found out to have failed in following the new orders.

“We have to always remember that our police stations are also public offices. We may give them warnings if they were not able to keep the station tidy during our visit but if this will go on, especially on a regular or permanent basis, then they might either be relieved or filed with administrative cases,” Parilla explained.

Last May 10, Eleazar announced that he will be implementing an ‘Intensified Cleanliness’ policy within the ranks of the PNP.

Aside from getting rid of scallawags, Eleazar, who is the former chief of the National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) and has gained a reputation in installing discipline among police, also wanted police offices to be kept clean.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Newly installed PNP chief Eleazar tells erring cops: ‘You will hate me’