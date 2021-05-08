Newly installed PNP chief Eleazar tells erring cops: ‘You will hate me’

MANILA, Philippines — Newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar on Friday made his message clear to erring cops: “You will hate me.”

In his speech during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame, Eleazar laid out his plans as the new head of the PNP—including the cleansing of the police force’s ranks.

“Sa mga natitirang hoodlum in police uniforms, sisiguraduhin ko sa inyo, you will hate me. Hindi ako magdadalawang-isip na magtanggal ng mga tiwaling pulis,” Eleazar said, as he stressed that wrongdoings of police officers will not be tolerated.

Eleazar stressed that all high-ranking PNP officials, regional directors, provincial and city directors, station commanders, and police precinct commanders should observe effective supervision within their jurisdiction.

“Naniniwala ako na magdadalawang-isip ang sinumang pulis kung alam niya na siya ay hindi kukunsintihin ng kanyang commander, hindi kukunsintihin ng kanyang kasamahan at hindi kukunsintihin ng kanyang organisasyon,” Eleazar said.

The newly-installed PNP chief likewise vowed to not get involved in corrupt activities during his term.

“I also sign a contract with the Filipino people that I, too, should lead by example. It is in this contract that I assure our kababayan that for as long as I’m the chief PNP, every single centavo of your hard-earned money allocated to us will be in good hands,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar replaced outgoing Police Major General Debold Sinas who is retiring on May 8, Saturday.

Prior to being the PNP chief, Eleazar served as deputy chief for administration of the police force and led the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, which is tasked to implement quarantine rules and protocols.

He also served as chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).