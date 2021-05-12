Chan thanks Oponganons for cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan thanked Oponganons for cooperating in complying with health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chan made this statement after the city recorded no new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

“Buot pasabot nga hugtanon kaayo ang atong kampanya batok Coronvirus. Buot pasabot ang mga tawo, nadesiplina na. Buot pasabot ang atong mga tawo, vigilant na niining problema ni Coronavirus,” Chan said.

Based on a report from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Lapu-Lapu City has 408 active cases remaining.

With this, Chan renewed his appeal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to allow already foreign tourists to visit the city for tourism-related activities.

Earlier, Chan sent a letter to IATF-MEID Chairperson Dr. Francisco Duque regarding his appeal, which was hand-carried by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during the secretary’s visit on the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan on April 27, 2021.

He said that as of this posting, he has not received any reply from Duque yet.

Chan is also firm on his support to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to no longer quarantine returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) once they arrive at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, for as long as they can present a negative result of the RT-PCR test.

This is despite the presence of India’s COVID-19 variant in the country.

“Same stand. Fully vaccinated, within 72 hours prior their departure naka RT-PCR test. And we will implement a bubble within the hotel. So atong suwayan nga they will stay here in Lapu-Lapu. Daghan pa man sila ug mahimo dinhi sa siyudad,” Chan said.

