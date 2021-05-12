LTFRB-7 reduces number of buses plying inter-city routes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has reduced the number of buses plying within the inter-cities.

The inter-cities consist of Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that currently, 92 buses are plying in different routes of the said areas.

According to Montealto they already pulled out 17 buses plying in the inter-cities, while they are also planning to pull out 10 more.

He said that they reduced the number of buses because the number of traditional and modern jeepneys that are plying in these areas is also increasing.

“Daghan naman tag nambiyahe (nga mga modern jeepneys). Like anang rota sa O1K, duna na poy mga modern jeepneys nga mobiyahe diha, so mao nga kinahanglan ato silang i-pullout (ang mga buses),” Montealto said.

Aside from this, Montealto said that the demand for buses in provinces is also increasing, due to the limited passengers that the buses can only carry.

“So ato silang ibalik sa mga kalungsuran kay tungod kay limited ra ang ilang masakay nga pasahero, mao nang usahay magkulang,” he added.

He said that based on their guidelines, public utility vehicles (PUVs) can only ferry up to 75% of their capacity under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ). /rcg