No reply yet from IATF on Chan’s appeal for foreign tourist’s entry

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has not yet received any reply from Health Secretary Francisco Duque regarding his appeal to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) to allow entry of foreign tourists.

It can be recalled that Chan recommended to the IATF-MEID last month to allow foreign tourists to enter the city to help revive the city’s economy through its tourism industry

On April 27, 2021, during the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, Chan again personally asked the assistance of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque to bring his appeal to the health secretary.

Roque, in response, told the city government to submit a formal letter of request to Duque.

He said that when Roque attended the activity, he asked the secretary to hand-carry his letter to Duque.

Chan reiterated that the move to allow foreign tourists to visit the city was to bring back the vibrance of the city’s economy, especially those who are engaged in the tourism industry.

“Ubos na gyud kaayo ang atong kaso sa siyudad, unya nangkinahanglan na gyud ta nga mabalik ang atong ekonomiya. So mao ra gyud na atong hangyo nga tabangan unta ta nila, mabalik na ang panginabuhian kay lisod na gyud kaayo,” he added.

(Our number of COVID-19 cases are very low in the city and we really need to revive our economy. So our appeal is that they’d help us because we’re really in a tough situation.)

Based on the latest case bulletin of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, May 3, 2021, the city has only recorded five new active cases. Currently, the city’s number of active cases is at 541.

