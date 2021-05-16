John Lloyd Cruz makes official showbiz comeback under Maja Salvador’s talent agency

John Lloyd Cruz is officially returning to show business, this time under actress Maja Salvador’s talent management agency, Crown Artist Management (CAM).

“We are happy to share with you the CAMback of the one and only John Lloyd Cruz, now under Crown Artist Management,” the agency said on its Instagram page yesterday, May 15. The announcement also featured photos of the actor with its logo.

“The time has already come. THE JOHN LLOYD CRUZ is back!” Crown Artist Management added.

The talent company also teased Cruz signing with them through a video on its Instagram page on the same day.

It features the actor disembarking from an airplane as a red carpet and sports car welcomed him. He can be seen smiling as he drove off, and the hashtag “#JLCTheCAMback” appeared onscreen.

Prior to this announcement, Cruz has been seen filming for the movie “Servando Magdamag,” which will be directed by the award-winning director Lav Diaz. He also had a cameo appearance in the film “Culion,” written by Ricky Lee.

Cruz was last seen top-billing a film in 2017, when he starred in the romantic comedy “Finally Found Someone.” He announced later that year that he was taking a hiatus from acting “to attend to personal matters.”

The actor now describes his four-year break from mainstream showbiz as a “necessary pause.” He also said that being a father to his son Elias has given him “new life” during his time off the spotlight. JB