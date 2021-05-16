Toledo Trojans dumps Cebu City Marchers, gears up for Camarines wood pushers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Trojans are looking forward to their next game on Wednesday, May 19, after outclassing the Cebu City Marchers in the all-Cebu team showdown at the start on Saturday, May 15, of “Wesley So Cup” Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans showed why they are the highest ranked among the four Cebu-based teams in the first conference earlier this year for reaching the south division semifinals as they beat the Cebu City Marchers in their opening match with the former scoring a 15-5-5.5 final score against the latter.

The Toledo wood pushers team will face on Wednesday the Camarines Soaring Eagles, who also won their first team match by beating Zamboanga Sultans – 16.5 – 4.5.

On Saturday’s team match, the Trojans edged the Marchers in both the blitz and rapid competitions.

They finished the blitz competition with 5.5 points over the Marchers 1.5. They capped off the rapid round with,10-4, final score.

Fresh from competing in the FIDE Asian Zonals 3.3 Chess Championships, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. snatched a big win over the Marchers’ import, FIDE Master (FM) Poompo Wiwatanadate of Thailand in board one of the blitz competition.

The Trojans’ import, Grand Master (GM) Amir Bagheri of Iran, beat NM Elwin Retanal in board two.

Jinky Catulay and International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas edged Marphine Faith Mangubat and Lincoln Yap, respectively. Richard Natividad won over Rafael Perez to join the Trojans on the winning side.

Mark Mangubat prevented the Marchers from a complete sweep in the hands of the Trojans after defeating Rommel Ganzon in board five in the blitz round.

Natividad’s teammate, Glicerio Pardillo Jr., had a draw versus Rex Cabuncal of the Marchers.

In the rapid competition, the Trojans had four wins, and two draws over the Marchers to score 10 points over the latter’s four.

Meanwhile, The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors and the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors routed the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates and the Mindoro Tamaraws, respectively.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors finished the blitz and rapid competitions with,17-4, final score over the Fianchetto Checkmates, while the Naki Warriors had 12-9, versus the Tamaraws.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors finished the blitz competition with,6-1 score. They capped off the rapid round with,11-3 rout over the Fianchetto Checkmates.

The team comprises NM Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle ARellano, Francisco Rivera, Dione Patrick Miñoza, Yves Christian Fiel, and their import, GM Nitzan Steinberg of Israel.

On the other hand, The Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors bounced back strong after losing the blitz round,1-6, over the Tamaraws. They accumulated 11 points over the Tamaraws’ three points in the rapid round to win the overall match.

The Naki Warriors is manned by Edsel Montoya, Odilon Badilles, Romeo Resuera, Daniel Miñoza, NM Anthony Makinano, Cristy Cabungcag, Neil Adrian Gilig, Aldwin Daculan, and their import IM Thao Nguyen of Vietnam.

Also on Wednesday, the Cebu City Marchers will face the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will be pitted against Negros Kingsmen and the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors will battle the Iriga City Oragons.

RELATED STORIES

Wesley So officially a US citizen

Trojans to parade Iranian Super GM in 2nd conference of PCAP online chess

Toledo Trojans make PCAP online chess semis

Bad internet connection ends Toledo City’s run in PCAP online chess tourney