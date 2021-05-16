Rabiya dedicates IG post to pageant fans all over the world

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One more day until the 69th Miss Universe coronation night and Rabiya Mateo is thanking pageant fans for their support by dedicating her recent Instagram post to them.

“This post is dedicated to all pageant fans all over the world. Salamat po. Terima kasih. Khob khun ka. Gracias,” she posted.

This caption was side to side with a collaged photo of her during the preliminary evening gown competition.

Vibrant in a yellow gown created by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne One Amato, she thanked pageant fans for never leaving the candidates’ side during their Miss Universe experience.

“Thank you for celebrating and empowering us candidates. There may be some who are critical to us but still there’s millions of nice people who cheer for us. Sending love from Florida to the rest of the Universe!❤️” she added.

Mateo who is the most followed Miss Universe candidate saw this as a perfect venue for her to spread gratitude and happiness to her 1.2 million followers.

Hang in there, Rabiya! You are making your fellow Filipinos proud just by seeing you enjoy every minute of your Miss Universe experience!

#AribaRabiya!

