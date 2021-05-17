135 offenders nabbed in Talisay City SEMPO

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 17,2021 - 10:18 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Talisay City arrested 135 individuals for various offenses during the implementation of their Station-Initiated Synchronized and Enhanced Managing of Police Operations (SEMPO) and Oplan Limpyo Talisay conducted last week.

Of those 135 arrested offenders, 122 were traffic violators.

The 13 others included those arrested for drug-related offenses, five for illegal gambling, and two are with pending warrant for their arrest, says a report from Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

Pelare said they also confiscated a total of 6.75g grams of shabu with an estimated value of P45,900.

Aside from that, police also confiscated unlicensed firearms after its owner heeded to their appeal for the surrender of his firearm pending the renewal of his license.

“The arrested suspects are now under the custody of Talisay Custodial Facility pending filing of charges and turn-over to court,” Pelare said in his report.

He added that their “operations were done in compliance with the thrust of the PNP and the City LGU to relentlessly continue the conduct of law enforcement operations while we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It is also done to remind those who violate the law that the police is always on the lookout to arrest them,” he added.

