Rabiya Mateo ends her Miss Universe journey in Top 21
Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo has ended her Miss Universe journey, after making it to the Top 21 candidates but failing to enter the competition’s Top 10 today, May 17.
Candidates who made it to the top 10 were: Jamaica, Dominican Republic, India, Peru, Australia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica, Mexico and Brazil.
Mateo, an Iloilo native, is among the 74 candidates who competed for the Miss Universe crown at the Seminole Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. JB
