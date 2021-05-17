Danao cycling team’s Yaoyao, Carcueva rule Tudela mountain bike race

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Danao Cycling team’s Shagne Yaoyao and Jonel Carcueva of Team Go For Gold ruled the Tudela MTB Circuit Race Year 2 in Tudela town, Camotes Island last Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Yaoyao dominated the women’s division while Carcueva lorded the pro division in the race that attracted more than a hundred cyclists from all around Cebu.

The race was also one of the highlight activities of Tudela town’s 129th Founding Anniversary.

Trailing Yaoyao in the second spot was Lovely Gitaruelas while Allen Glaiza Garciano rounded off the top three in the women’s division. Daisy Jane Sanchez and Aireen Borlasa captured the fourth and fifth places respectively.

In the pro division, Danao cycling team’s Carcueva’s closest pursuer was Khalil Sanchez who settled for second followed by Jorice Zabate at third. Christopher Ceniza landed at the fourth spot while Guian Perez salvaged the fifth place.

The race course featured a combination of trail, rough road and concrete road that stretches 6.2-kilometers.

The other top placers in other divisions are Dave Ian Sampan (inter-camotes), Clifford Pinosa (30-45), Israel Go (29-below), Stephen Lucero (funny riders), and Benjamin Fabroa (46-above).

The mountain bike circuit race last Sunday was part of a series of sporting events hosted by the Municipality of Tudela which is aiming to turn their town into a sports tourism destination in Camotes Island.

On May 20, Tudela will be hosting the first Tudela Dragon Boat Exhibition Raceat the Fr. Joseph Weirtz Bayview Park in Barangay Southern Poblacion.

Aside from the dragon boat race, the town will also host an open water swimming event, bancarera (motorized canoe racing), sports fishing, and stand-up paddle (SUP), in the coming months.

RELATED STORIES

PADS to hold Dragon Boat Exhibition Race in Tudela

Danao to host 2 national mountain bike races

Cyclists of national mountain bike team may train in Danao