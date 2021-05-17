Police: EOC, BPLO to decide on sanctions against erring Cebu City resto bar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police are leaving the decision to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) on what sanctions to impose on the bar that violated the required customer capacity and for holding a disco inside the establishment on Friday, May 14.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of Cebu City Police Office, was referring to resto bar located along General Maxilom Avenue (Mango Avenue), who was caught violating these protocols and requirements for the resto bar to operate.

Parilla said that it would be the EOC and BPLO’s discretion to decide if the establishment would be closed, especially since the the violations committed already fell under the grounds for closure.

He said he had already forwarded their report to the EOC and BPLO.

He also said he believed that the club had no special permit yet and was one of those who asked for a one week extension of completing their requirements.

Parilla said that there were no apprehensions done but only administrative sanctions were raised against the owner.

“They don’t have a special permit but establishments were given a one-week grace period to process their applications. The grace period was given because of the volume of applications and the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) could not immediately accommodate them,” he said.

However, the bar in question posted on Facebook today, May 17, a copy of their special permit to sell and serve liquor issued by the Cebu City government.

The management and bar officials also confirmed in a statement on their Facebook page their meeting with the local government officials with regard to last Friday’s incident.

Last May 14, personnel from Cebu City Police Office quickly went to Barangay Kamputhaw after receiving reports from a concerned individual. This individual called them that a bar was holding a disco which was against the established health protocols.

Aside from holding a disco inside the bar, the police also found out that the establisment had more than the required customer capacity, so some customers were asked to leave the bar.

Parilla added that the conditions were clearly presented and were agreed prior to lifting of liquor ban including the training of the assigned health and prevention health officer (HIPCO).

He said that the training handled by the city’s EOC covered proper handling of customers while ensuring that health protocols were properly observed.

Parilla also said that since the liquor ban was lifted, there were a few establishments called for minor violations while most of them followed.

He, however, reminded these establishments to follow the protocols and guidelines to avoid reimposing the liquor ban.

RELATED STORIES

For holding disco, Cebu City bar may lose biz permit

Labella: Only 1 out of 170 establishments serving liquor violated health protocol

Liquor ban lifted in Cebu City

Oplan Bulabog nets 135 curfew violators in Cebu City

CCPO to establishment owners: Follow protocols or lose your permits

Cebu City police says liquor ban helped in decreasing