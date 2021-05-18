Ariana Grande marries real estate agent BF in intimate ceremony

Ariana Grande is now married!

According to a report from TMZ, Grande, 27, married her real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez, 25, in an intimate ceremony that was held at the pop star’s home in Monesito, Southern California over the weekend.

The wedding that was held five months after the couple got engaged was attended by less than 20 people.

“The room was so happy and full of live and both families couldn’t be happier” a representative from Grande’s camp tells TMZ.

Grande and Dalton started dating in January 2020 and shared their engagement news last December with a series of photos posted in instagram which Grande captioned “forever n then some.”