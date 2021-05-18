Man plunges to death from 19th floor, police say there’s no foul play

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Investigators rule out foul play over the death of a 20-year-old man who reportedly jumped off from the 19th floor of a building located at 13th Avenue, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, past 9 a.m. this Tuesday morning, May 18.

Police Major Edgar Labe, chief of Waterfront Police Station, identified the victim as Emilio Laraga Mapalo, 20, a resident of San Francisco in Camotes Island.

Mapalo was an employee of the Trade Constructor company and came here in Cebu City to work as a stay-in plumber in the building where he jumped off.

Labe said that there was no foul play in the incident after they discovered that the victim earlier sent a text message to a certain number where he bade his final goodbye.

“Teya pakisabi kay mama mga kapatid ko mahal ko kayung lahat patina sila lola I miss you, pag amping mo palagi ha,” the text message reads.

Labe further said that according to Noel Luchavez, 48, lead man of the construction company and a resident of Barangay Cabadiangan in Compostela town, Mapalo ran toward the edge and quickly jumped off from the 19th floor.

When he was found on the ground, Mapalo’s face was already deformed and his head was severely fractured, and died on the spot. He was then brought to the nearest funeral parlor.

Labe said that Mapalo’s workmates told them that they noticed that the victim was problematic for the past few days. However, they could not tell investigators what were the victim’s problems as this would not usually share with them his feelings.

“Katong mga nilabay nga adlaw, mag sige lang siya og hinuktok, mag inusara, lalom kaayog gihunahuna. Pero wa gyud gisulti sa kung unsay specific nga reason,” Labe said.

(These past few days, his workmates noticed that Mapalo was always alone, bothered, and pondered deeply. They don’t have any idea what his problem was.)

As of this posting, Labe said that the body of the victim was already claimed by his aunt. They are also still waiting for her to visit their station to issue a statement. /rcg