Low turnout of senior vaccinees noted at UCLM site

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Only 273 of the 500 target senior citizens and health workers were vaccinated on the first day of the seniors’ vaccination at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM) campus’ new building.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said that today, May 18, 710 senior citizens and medical workers were vaccinated at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex while only 273 at the UCLM campus.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s vaccination center, said the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine Board targeted to vaccinate 700 vaccinees at the city’s cultural and sports complex and 500 vaccinees at the UCLM per day.

Malate believed that the low turnout may be because the site is new and it is still the first day using the UCLM site.

He admitted that the board needs some adjustment because the layout is different from the setup in the sports complex.

The board is occupying six rooms on the second floor and the ground floor of the campus as the waiting area.

Malate said they have encountered some problems on the first day.

“Pagbutang sa ato’ng personnel kana usa kay ato pa man gud na ihatud dinha (gikan) sa pick up point. Nasaag pod ang uban kay ang pag agi kay when you say UCLM they think kay tua gyud sa pikas pero actually naa gyud dinhi sa luyo that’s second. We are still requesting for internet connection with the DICT, ako gi meeting ganiha they will assist us pagbutang og internet connection dinhi,” said Malate.

Malate added they will also request the school if they could use the elevators so that senior citizens would not need to use the stairs.

Manatad said there were a lot of vaccinees at the city’s complex because they have also vaccinated some of the medical workers for their second dose.

Medical workers who now want to be vaccinated are welcome to go to the vaccination sites.

Malate said they may move to A3 or persons with comorbidities if the low turnout of the senior citizens’ vaccination will continue.

Persons with comorbidities in the city can now pre-register online or through their respective barangays. /rcg

