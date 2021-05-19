ITCZ bringing scattered rains in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

By: Krissy Aguilar - Inquirer.net | May 19,2021 - 08:57 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned of possible floods due to moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said the easterlies will also bring hot and humid weather in most parts of Luzon.

“For the rest of Luzon kabilang na ang Metro Manila, generally fair weather conditions pa rin po lalo na sa umaga at pagsapit ng tanghali ay asahan pa rin ang mainit at maalinsangan na panahon,” Estareja said.

(For the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, there are generally fair weather conditions especially in the morning and in the afternoon, expect hot and humid weather.)

Temperature in Metro Manila could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius.