Pagasa: Isolated rains, cloudy skies in Vis-Min; warm in Luzon

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | May 20,2021 - 08:02 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over the Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan on Thursday, May 20, 2021, due the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said moderate to at times heavy rainfall may hit the said areas.

“Dahil sa ITCZ halos makulimlim ang kalangitan at may inaasahan tayong mga pag ulan dahil sa ITCZ,” she said in Pagasa’s early morning weather forecast.

(Because of the ITCZ, cloudy skies and rains are expected.)

“Pinapayuhan ang mga mamamayan na mag-ingat dahil maaaring magkaroon ng moderate to at times heavy na pag ulan. Hindi naman tuluy tuloy,” she added.

(We advise residents to take precautions because of intermittent moderate to heavy raqinfall.)

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, which will be affected by easterlies and localized thunderstorms, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Most areas in Luzon will also continue to have hot and humid weather, Ignacio added.

“Ang temperatura natin ay mainit pa rin at maalinsangan ‘yung pagtaya ng panahon sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon,” she said.

(The temperature in a large part of Luzon will still be hot and humid.)

Light to moderate winds from east to southeast with slight to moderate coastal conditions will prevail nationwide, Pagasa added.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Laoag: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 39 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 28 degrees Celsius

Metro Manila: 27 to 36 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 28 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius