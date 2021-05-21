Reputable timing firm to supervise Nat’l MTB race in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming 2021 Philippine National MTB XCO (Cross Country) and Downhill Championships in Danao City just got more exciting after race organizers hired an internationally-renowned timing company to oversee the major race slated from June 11 to 13.

The event will be supervised by no less than Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Commissaire Jay Cheng and his team from the CM Enterprises. They are tasked to manage the timing, sports tag, and official results of the upcoming race which is expected to draw more than a hundred cyclists from all corners of the Philippines.

In a post from the Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) Cycling Team, Cheng and the CM Enterprises will be using their modern timing equipment to ensure pinpoint accuracy in releasing the competition’s official times and results.

Some of the high-end equipment the race will be using are readers and antennas, photo-finish cameras, transponders, and decoders.

The PhilCycling, the official NSA of the Philippine national cycling team have chosen the CM Enterprises because of their experience in managing various international cycling events. In fact, they also managed the 2019 National Championships for Mountain Bike, the 2019 Tokyo Test event, and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Tagaytay City.

The upcoming race is crucial for PhilCycling as this is a qualifying event for the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this November.

Coaches from the national team will scout for prospects that will represent the country in the SEA Games and discover young talents that can fill up the national team’s junior division.

The champion in both the men and women’s cross country category will each get P12,000 while P8,000 will go to the second placers. Third placers will earn P6,000.

The junior division’s top three placers will receive P6,000; P4,000 and P3,000, respectively.

Registration opened last May 10. For more information, check out the DCSC Cycling Team’s official Facebook page. /rcg