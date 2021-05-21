Mandaue City to vaccinate persons with comorbidities next week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government will be vaccinating the city’s persons with comorbidities against COVID-19 next week.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board, said today, May 21, that they would start to vaccinate adults with comorbidities against COVID-19 because of the low turnout of the senior citizens’ vaccination.

“We cannot wait for them (senior citizens) nga ma kuan (ready), while sige ta og pangampanya nila mulayat na tas A3,” said Manatad.

Manatad said as of yesterday’s data, only 2,600 senior citizens of the more than 24, 000 registered seniors in the city were vaccinated.

Manatad said even with the availability of vaccines there were still just a few seniors who attended the vaccination.

He said that they targeted to vaccinate 600 to 800 vaccinees each at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex and at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) per day but usually only about 800 persons were vaccinated at the two vaccination centers.

He said next week they will cater to seniors, medical workers who now want to be vaccinated, and persons with comorbidities.

They are also expecting to receive thousands of doses of vaccines in the coming days.

He said that thousands of persons with comorbidities were already registered to receive the COVID-19 jab. /rcg