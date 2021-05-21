Embattled boxer Marcial finds solid ally in Chooks-to-Go

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Embattled Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial has found a solid ally in his fight against the lack of financial support extended to boxers and other national athletes.

Renowned sports patron Ronald Mascariñas, the president of Chooks-to-Go Philippines came to Marcial’s aid after pledging to support the boxer who will represent the country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year old Marcial has been on the news lately for airing his sentiments about the lack of financial support given to national athletes like him.

However, just this afternoon, Friday, May 21, 2021, Marcial has found a solid backer for his Olympic campaign after Mascariñas pledged to support the former’s journey to the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

“As a fellow Mindanoan, I feel the struggles of our athletes in that region. We at Chooks-to-Go cannot turn a blind eye on them,” said Mascariñas, a native of Butuan.

Marcial qualified for the Summer Games back in March of last year after topping the middleweight division of the 2020 Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Since then, Marcial has also turned pro to make ends meet as he trained in the United States in preparation for the quadrennial event.

“Siyempre, napre-pressure po ako pero iniisip ko na lang yung pressure nandiyan lang lagi ‘yan. Gagamitin ko yun bilang lakas ko,” said Marcial.

“Inspirasyon ko hindi lang pamilya ko, kung hindi ang buong bansa. Ang daming nagtitiwala sa akin ngayon kaya lalo akong lumalakas ngayon.”

Marcial said Chooks-to-Go’s support will help him focus more on the task at hand which is to end the country’s gold medal drought in the Olympics.

“Sobrang masaya ako ngayon dahil nandito yung Chooks-to-Go na grabe yung tiwala sa akin. Yung Chooks-to-Go ay buong puso na kumausap sa akin. Nung nakausap ko si Boss Ronald, lalo akong na-inspire sa mga laban ko kasi tagos sa puso yung sinabi niya sa akin,” he said.

Mascariñas is not new to supporting athletes and sports programs in the country. Chooks-to-Go is the title sponsor of the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup and is a major sponsor of the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL-P) and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Chooks-to-Go also has a 3×3 basketball tournament and a team, the Manila Chooks TM that vies in the FIBA 3×3 Pro Circuit.

Marcial also received supplements and shoes from San-en NeoPhoenix’s 6-foot-3 Filipino swingman Thirdy Ravena.

Marcial said the support that he has been getting is very timely as he is set to compete in the Asian Elite Men and Women’s Boxing Championships in Dubai UAE from May 24 to June 1.

“Kay Boss Ronald, maraming maraming salamat po sa suporta at pagtiwala na makukuha ko yung gold sa Olympics. Maraming salamat sa suporta na binibigay niyo na suporta sa mga atleta na lumalaban para sa bayan.”

Although Mascariñas did not divulge what kind of support he will be giving to Marcial, Chooks-to-Go is largely known to extend financial support to different sports and athletes. /rcg