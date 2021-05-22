Distribution of cash aid for seniors, PWDs in Lapu-Lapu City starts on May 22

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 22,2021 - 10:14 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City are set to receive their cash aid from the city government starting this Saturday, May 22.

The distribution of the city’s mid-year cash assistance will continue until Monday, May 24, says Mayor Junard Chan.

Seniors are set to receive P4, 000 each while P3, 000 will be given to the PWDs, says Annabeth Cuizon, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

“Ang schedule sa pagkuha sa cash assistance nagsubay sa unang letra sa inyong apilyedo. Makita sa litrato sa ubos ang tibuok schedule sa atong distribusyon,” Chan said.

(The distribution of cash assistance will be made in alphabetical order. Look at picture below for the complete schedule of the distribution.)

Recipients are advised to secure an authorization letter from the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) or from their respective barangay chapters in the event that they won’t make it during the distribution schedule.

“Para sa dili maka-claim sa adlaw sa distribution, ipadala ang inyong Senior Citizen or PWD identification card kuyog sa identification card sa inyong authorized representative,” Chan said.

(For those who won’t be able to claim on the scheduled date of distribution, don’t forget to let your designated representatives bring with them your senior citizen or PWD identification card.)