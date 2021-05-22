Poligrates, Sara to lead Alza Alayon Zamboanga del Sur in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With barely a week before the much-awaited tip-off of the Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, the Alza Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur officially taps Cebuano veteran Eloi Poligrates and Cagayan De Oro native Dan Sara.

The team will rely on their lean backcourt duo of Poligrates and Sara in their upcoming campaign.

“We expect Eloi and Dan to lead our team in the VisMin Super Cup,” said Alayon Zamboanga del Sur head coach Rodolfo Abad, Jr., the former head coach of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors men’s basketball team and the former assistant coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Poligrates, the pride of Poro town in Camotes Island is well-known across every league in the country. His most recent stint was with the MPBL where he played for the Rizal Golden Coolers.

On the other hand, Sara is a heady 5-foot-7 floor general who previously played for Batangas-Tanduay during the MPBL Lakan Cup.

Also set to give Alayon some veteran presence are former San Juan big man Jeff Tajonera and ex-Nueva Ecija gunner Adrian Celada.

Completing the squad are Eric Bangcoyan, Russel Moneva, Shawn Labisores, Orly Biwang, Charles Pepito, Mario Junio, Garexx Puerto, Levert Lintayan, Daryl Cruz, Vanrolph Amoquis, Kenith Dela Cruz, Ruben Caritan, Archie Cabrilla, Hans Sison, JR Raflores, John Calvin Jabello, Klent Singedas, and Constacio Lumingkit.

Jimelito Babor will be the team’s consultant while Manuel Babor, James Babor, Jason Marcaban, and Aldrin Manuel will serve as the team’s coaching staff.

Governor Victor Yu firmly believes that Zamboanga del Sur has what it takes to win the inaugural title of the Mindanao leg.

“We plan on winning the championship while also inspiring the youth to enter sports. We can’t wait for the competition to start and showcase what Mindanao basketball is all about,” he said.

Team owner Rep. Divina Yu, on the other hand, shared that she trusted the league in putting up another safe bubble as it did in Alcantara, Cebu for the Visayas leg.

“We believe that VisMin Super Cup will ensure the safety of our players in their bubble,” she said.

The dates and venue of the Mindanao leg will be revealed by the league this weekend.

/dbs

