Birthday boy Maratas hosts CEPCA weekly online chess May 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Engr. Jerry Maratas, the president of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) will host the club’s weekly online chess tournament tomorrow, May 23, 2021, which is in line with his 42nd birthday celebration.

The tournament which will be dubbed “Prexy Jerry Birthday Online Chess Fest” will feature the best woodpushers of Cepca vying for supremacy in three separate categories.

Compared to their regular weekly online chess tournament, tomorrow’s participants will see action in three categories instead of two, namely the Open, the All-Cepcans + ladies, and the Cepcans B + ladies.

The tournament will use the Lichess.org platform.

The Open category will have a 15-round Swiss system standard blitz format with three minutes playing time and one-second increment.

A total of P10,000 in cash prizes await the winning woodpushers.

Meanwhile, the Cepcans B + ladies category will have a 120-minute duration standard blitz with three minutes plus two seconds increment playing time using the arena system.

On the other hand, the All-Cepcans + ladies division will feature a 13-round Swiss system standard blitz format with three minutes plus one second increment playing time.

Registration is free for those who want to join the tournament. The online chess action starts at 2 p.m. /rcg