Ako Bisaya partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon joins One Cebu Party

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 23,2021 - 09:09 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ako Bisaya Partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon and his wife, Daphne, are the newest members of the One Cebu Party.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia administered their oath during the Ako Bisaya 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 22, says a reported posted on Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

Lagon has also announced his plans to seek election as 6th district representative in the 2022 polls, the same report said.

His wife, Daphne, on the other hand, and incumbent Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado “will be the new nominees of Ako Bisaya Partylist in the coming May 2022 elections,” it added.