Ako Bisaya partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon joins One Cebu Party

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 23,2021 - 09:09 AM

Ako Bisaya Rep. Sonny Lagon (4th from left) and his wife, Daphne (3rd from left), takes their oath as the newest member of the One Cebu Party. Also in the photo are Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia (left) and Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado (2nd from left). | Sugbo News Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ako Bisaya Partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon and his wife, Daphne, are the newest members of the One Cebu Party.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia administered their oath during the Ako Bisaya 10th anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 22, says a reported posted on Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm.

Lagon has also announced his plans to seek election as 6th district representative in the 2022 polls, the same report said.

His wife, Daphne, on the other hand, and incumbent Consolacion Mayor Joannes Alegado “will be the new nominees of Ako Bisaya Partylist in the coming May 2022 elections,” it added.

TAGS: Ako Bisayas Partylist, One Cebu Party, Sonny Lagon

