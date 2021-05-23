Almacen, the fourth Pinoy boxer to lose in South Africa in a month

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Not less than a day after Joey Canoy lost to Nhlanhla Tyirha for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-continental light flyweight title, another Filipino boxer faltered in South Africa.

Jonathan “Pretty Boy” Almacen lost to two-division world champion Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver light flyweight strap via unanimous decision on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

After 12 rounds, two judges identically scored the bout 118-111, while the third judge has it 117-111, all in favor of Budler. The fight was held in the Budler’s hometown in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Almacen is the fourth Filipino boxer to have lost their fight in South Africa in a span of one month.

Last April 25, Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian “The Bomb” Araneta fell short in his bid to earn a second shot for a world title after he was defeated by Sivenathi Nontshinga for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator via unanimous decision in Gqeberha, South Africa.

In the undercard, fellow Filipino Jerald Paclar suffered the same fate after losing to Yanga Sigqibo also by unanimous decision.

Just last Saturday, Canoy lost to Tyirha by unanimous decision for the vacant WBA inter-continental light flyweight title in East London, South Africa.

With the loss, Almacen absorbed his third defeat with seven victories along with two knockouts and two draws. The reigning WBC Asian Boxing Council silver minimumweight champion was on a two-fight winning streak before losing to Budler.

He defeated fellow Filipinos in Roldan Sasan and Benjie Bartolome in dominating fashions in 2019 and went inactive for 19 months.

Meanwhile, Budler, the former IBF and WBA world minimumweight champion improved to 32-4-0 (win-loss-draw) with 10 knockouts.

He is best remembered by Filipino boxing fans for his fight against former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, Milan “El Metodico” Melindo, in 2017 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Budler lost to Melindo by split decision in their IBF world light flyweight title showdown. / dcb