Cebu City CDRRMO confirms alleged food poisoning incident at IEC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) confirmed to have responded to an alarm involving individuals suffering symptoms of alleged food poisoning.

Harold Alcontin, operations chief of CCDRRMO, confirmed this in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Alcontin said the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Convention Center in Barangay Luz, Cebu City where a church-related event took place.

Members of the media have reached out to the Archdiocese of Cebu for their comments as of this writing. / with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

/dbs