Wet season coming: ‘Habagat’ onset expected by end-May to mid-June

MANILA, Philippines — The effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat may be felt by the last week of May or the middle of June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

“For now, nakikita natin na posible na ‘yung last week ng May or midweek ng June, ‘yan ang range na nakikita natin for the onset of southwest monsoon,” Pagasa weather forecaster Ezra Bulquerin said on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

(Currently, we see that the onset of the southwest monsoon may start by the last week of May or the middle of June.)

Bulquerin added that there is no weather disturbance will affect or threaten the country in the next three to five days.

On Monday, the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are expected to prevail but isolated rain showers may still occur in the afternoon and evening, according to Pagasa’s forecast.