Six PH hotels receive 2021 Traveler’s Choice Award

MANILA, Philippines — A number of hotels in the country were given a prestigious 2021 Traveler’s Choice Award by a top travel website, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Monday.

The Manor at Camp John Hay in Baguio is one of the recipients of the Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Award from Tripadvisor, being among the top one percent of all hotels listings nationwide.

Hotels Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort and dusitD2 in Davao, Midori Clark Hotel and Quest Plus Conference Center Clark in Pampanga, and the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City were also notified to receive the award, DOT added.

The highly sought-after award honors hotels worldwide that provided exceptional service to visitors even during the COVID-19 pandemic, based on visitors’ feedback from the previous year.

In a statement, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat lauded the hotels, which, “despite the difficulties, our local hotels remained true to their mission of providing exemplary Filipino hospitality to our guests.”

“This global recognition is a testament to the success of the steps we are taking to lessen the long-term impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry and drive its recovery,” she added.

To recall, Boracay’s White Beach made it to the 12th spot while Palawan’s Nacpan Beach ranked 18th on the Travelers’ Choice 2021 Best of the Best Awards Top 25 Beaches – Asia Category last March.