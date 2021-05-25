Territorial disputes between Mandaue barangays to be resolved soon

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A resolution constituting a Technical Working Group (TWG) to permanently fix and define barangay boundaries within the territorial jurisdiction of Mandaue City has been passed by the city council last week.

The resolution that was authored by city councilors Jesus “Jun” Arcilla and Ernie Manatad aims to settle barangay boundaries disputes.

Manatad admitted that there were barangays who would argue over their jurisdictions including claiming areas when there will be a fire that would hit in a boundary of two barangays.

“Sauna pa na, inherited namo nang mga dili maklaro ba kay wala man gud tay mga mohon, wala pa nabutang ang mohon ba. Pero actually, paghimo og siyudad sa Mandaue naa may gibasehan sila based sa taxation purposes, so ato nang gipangcollect ang referral documents aron ma determine gyud na siya,” said Manatad.

The TWG will be composed of Manatad being the president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC), committee on planning, social housing, city planning officer, assessor, and others.

He said they will put landmarks in each of the boundaries and will also utilize the natural boundaries such as rivers, creeks, roads, among others. /rcg