Rama: We will find a way to release prizes to Sinulog winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama wrapped up his meeting with the winners of the Sinulog 2021 contests who are still waiting for the prizes five months after the events with a promise that they will receive their prizes partially by tomorrow.

In his meeting with the winners and producers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, he promised to find a way to release the prizes to the winners by Wednesday, May 26, either through city funds or through the aid of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

“We’ll look for a way kon unsay ma-alegrar namo tomorrow the same way we did before. I am being assured that it will take maybe a month to have all of these but we will look for a way nga matagaan na sila ugma,” said Rama.

The vice mayor said that he will be talking with the SFI to release funds for the contests since the Sinulog festivals and its contests are not solely city-sponsored and is primarily organized by the SFI.

Rama, who serves as a member of the board of the SFI, said he will look into having SFI fund some parts of the contests, especially the production staff and crew.

As for the winners, Rama said he will find a way that this will be covered by the city government.

He is confident that the allocation will not be flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA) because there are documentation proving that the contests indeed happened, albeit online.

“Nganong dili man? Giaprubahan mana siya nga activities,” said the vice mayor.

Rama also disagreed with City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., that the Sinulog festival was “cancelled” by the Interagency Task Force (IATF) as he said only the physical activities such as the Sinulog bubble was disapproved by the national task force.

“Wa man na macancel ang Sinulog. Ang gicancel kato rang carousel. Katong bubble ra,” he said.

