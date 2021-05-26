Dog owners share experiences about their dogs shredding money bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dog owners share their experiences with CDN Digital about how their dogs shredded some of their cash at home.

This is after CDN Digital posted photos of Boknoy, ka-Siloy Elias Bolonos’ dog lying beside a shredded P500 bill.

In a short conversation with Bolonos he said “Wa ko kahibawo og nahulog ba ni or gikitkit gikan sa akong pitaka basta mao na lay akong nakit-an nga nangagisi na tawon akong nahabiling kwarta! layo pa ra bang kinsinas!,” he said.

Minutes after posting the photos a lot of fur parents said that Bolonos is not alone.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments from our ka-Siloys about their dogs shredding things or cash at home.

But even with their mischievous acts, we fur parents still find it in our hearts to forgive them at the end of the day.

Because whether we like it or not, no one can resist those puppy dog eyes! /rcg