Cebu City EOC supports Capitol’s position on ROFs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has expressed support to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s swabbing policy for arriving Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) at the airport.

This after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that she may be facing charges of insubordination for deviating from the national policy of swabbing and quarantining ROFs. The One Island policy was agreed upon by the province. and the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

In a statement, Councilor Joel Garganera, the EOC deputy chief implementor, said that they are one with the Capitol and the rest of Cebu Island in the unified swabbing policy at the airport for Cebu-bound individuals.

“Most of these arriving passengers na inoculated na, na vaccinated na then 72 hours before departure naa na silay negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results and upon arrival mag swab test pa gyod then stay in an accredited hotel.”

“Then, out if negative and further isolate if positive. Dili pa gyod na mao, after 5-7 days i-swab ug balik sa respective LGU’s. Asa man dapita naka violate ang EO sa Governor? This is not just practical but medically compliant,” said Garganera.

The Cebu City EOC today, May 26, 2021, met with the EOCs of other Central Visayas provinces including Bohol, Dumaguete, and Negros to discuss the current situation of the pandemic in the region.

Garganera said that since the other four provinces of the region do not have international flights docking in their airports, they are not affected by Cebu Island’s decision to deviate from the national policy of swabbing ROFs.

However, the EOCs said that many of their returning residents are stranded in Cebu due to the existing policies and this has been difficult for the ROFs wishing to go home to their families.

“They’re aware sa kalisud sa mga ROF and OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) nga matanggong diri sa Cebu. The negative test results upon arrival are enough requirements to travel to their respective LGU’s. Let us leave that sa atong mga LGU leaders,” said Garganera.

The councilor said that Cebu City will stand by its decision to support the Capitol and the other HUCs to have a unified policy for ROFs that would benefit Cebu best.

“Ug silotan man gani ang Gobernador sa maayo niyang binohatan, paapil nalang sad me ug silot,” he said. /rcg