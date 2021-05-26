No. 2 most wanted in Cebu City arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here arrested a 35-year-old man who is part of the city’s list of most-wanted people and went into hiding for at least seven years.

Renison Reynes was nabbed in a house he stayed in Sapphire Street, Sta. Teresita Village in Barangay Tisa on Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021.

The arrest was part of the local police’s Oplan Pagtugis campaign against wanted persons.

According to a report from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Reynes was tagged as the ‘No.2 Most Wanted’. A warrant of arrest was issued against him by Branch 9 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City in July 2015 for homicide.

Reynes is now under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7).

Drinking session went wrong

Police Major Fritz Blanco of CIDG-7 told reporters in a phone interview on Wednesday, May 26, that Reynes went into hiding after he was accused of killing a certain Dario Navaja.

Blanco said Reynes’ motive in slaying Navaja was personal grudge, and it stemmed from a drinking session in 2014 in Barangay Mambaling that went awry.

“Since then, he has been lying low to avoid detection, especially that the relatives of the victim know him,” Blanco added in Cebuano.

He said they were made aware of Reynes’ whereabouts when one of their agents saw him in Barangay Tisa last April.

“We made the verification to see if it was really him. It took at least three weeks for us to confirm, monitor his activities, and find the opportunity to arrest him,” explained Blanco.

Police reported that Reynes kept changing addresses and jobs in order to avoid being arrested in the past years.

The court recommended Reynes to post bail amounting to P40,000.

