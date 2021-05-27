Vehicular accident in Daanbantayan claims life of German national

Cebu City, Philippines—A German national died while his wife was severely injured when the vehicle they were riding crashed into a concrete post of a building in a vehicular accident along the national highway in Barangay Malingin, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021.

Based on a spot report from the Daanbantayan Police on the “self-inflicting vehicular accident,” the fatality was identified as German national 52-year-old Albert Faessier, who was the driver of the black Mercedes Benz sports sedan. The passenger was identified as 38-year-old Verona Gay Lobitos Faessier, the wife of the driver.

Both the driver and passenger sustained severe injuries in different parts of their bodies and were immediately brought by personnel of the Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office Rescue Unit to the Daanbantayan District Hospital but doctors declared the driver dead on arrival while the passenger was transferred to the BOMEDCO Hospital in the neighboring town of Medellin for further treatment.

Initial investigation showed that the couple were coming from Giuwanon in Tabogon town and were headed home to Tabunok, Tapilon, Daanbantayan when they got into the accident at around 6:20 p.m.

A witness from Purok Tambis in Barangay Malingin said he saw the vehicle swerve to the opposite lane and hit two metal street light posts before crashing into the concrete post of the Malingin Health Unit.

Police haven’t still determined the reason why the vehicle swerved to the other lane but the spot report noted that there were “no visible skid mark found on the place of incident.”

/bmjo