43 swimmers of Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group to compete in Pinamungajan’s open water race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)- Go For Gold Philippines will field in a big number of swimmers in the inaugural “PJ Garcia Open Water Challenge 2021” on June 5, 2021 in the municipality of Pinamungajan, southwestern Cebu.

The team’s chief trainer Roland Remolino said that the team would be fielding in a total of 43 swimmers. He also shared the complete roster of his swimmers to CDN Digital that would be competing.

According to Remolino, all his swimmers, who are mostly triathletes cannot hide their excitement to join the open water swimming competition organized by the Hijos Dela Esperanza Foundation, the Municipality of Pinamungajan, and the Cebu Provincial government.

“They are all super excited, even me because this is the first open water swim the team will be joining after the pandemic happened,” said Remolino, the father of Southeast Asian Games triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino.

The open water swimming competition will be featuring 3-kilometer and 2-kilometer distances with different age groups. The 3k distance will have an open, 15-years old below, 16-25 years old, 26-35 years old, and 36-above categories.

The 2k distance, meanwhile, has an open, 15-below, 16-25 years old, 26-35 years old, 36-and above categories, and the para swimming category for persons with disability athletes.

In the 3k distance, Andrew Kim Remolino leads the TLTG-Go For Gold Philippines along with teammates Renz Wynn Corbin, Charles Jeremiah Lipura, Alfred Pacabis, Raven Faith Alcoseba, Fionna Alcoseba, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Jacob Clint Lipura, and Dave Zachary Fernandez.

The 2k swimmers for the TLTG- Go For Gold Philippines are Lord Cedric Mascariñas, Luigi Canopen, Fidel Victor Redillas, Akio Habana, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Earol Belonguil, Rolan Renz Alcoseba, Mark Darell Urot, Luke Fernandez, John Michael Lalimos, Christwill Villanueva, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Marielle Estreba, Robyn Wachter, Bobyn Wachter, Jeanna Mariel Cañete, Kendra Leigh Cabando, Reece Dominique Polinar, Rhexiel Belonguil, Christy Ann Perez, Mary Chris Lalimos, Kydie Guinto, Enia Go, Alex Niño Silverio, Rueenreinhardt Pañibon, Jason Christopher Cañete, Kurt Gavin Cabando, Carron Canas, Van Wincy Pagnanawon, Ezekiel Go, Emmanuel Go, Miro Habana, Rao Habana, and Juan Lopez.

Cash prizes await the top three swimmers in each category. Also, the organizers of the event is planning to hold a three-leg series this year which will extend its distances in the succeeding legs.

