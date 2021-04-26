Cebu’s ‘Little Merman’ makes history, completes swim around Mactan Island

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebu’s “Little Merman” made history after he completed his swim around Mactan Island shortly before noon on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Oponganon Cleevan Alegres finished his more than 40-kilometer swim at 10:37 a.m. at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

With this, the 25-year-old open-water swimmer became the first person to swim around the island of Mactan.

Read: Oponganon ready for 40-km swim around Mactan Island

He started his swim at 5 pm on Sunday, April 25, from the waters of Barangay Punta Engaño.

He reached the vicinity of Barangay Maribago at 10 p.m and at around midnight, he was already near the roro port in Cordova town.

In a Facebook post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that after swimming about 20 kilometers, Alegres made a quick stop at about 1:30 a.m. to wear his wet suit as he was starting to feel very cold. He also took something to eat.

“Kapin sa walo ka oras na siya nga naglangoy diin duha lang ka nutrition bar ang iyang nakaon ug adunay 20-30 minutes nga water and hydration interv sukad pa alas 5 sa hapon kagahapon, April 25, 2021,” Chan said.

(After more than eight hours of swimming he had two nutrition bars and he had 20-30 minutes of water and hydration intervals from 5 pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021.)

At about 7 a.m. on Monday, he already completed 32 kilometers of swimming and was already at the vicinity of the Nuestra Señora Birhen de Regla Parish in Barangay Poblacion.

Alegres swim was for a cause as he hopes to raise awareness on his advocacy of preserving marine life. /with a report from Futch Anthony Inso

Read: Oponganon to do 40Km Mactan swim, raise awareness on plastic pollution

/bmjo