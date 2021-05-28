Santacruzan, Flores de Mayo can only be done in church premises, Cebu City parishes told

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Catholic parishes are reminded that they can only conduct Santacruzan activities within the church premises and no processions are allowed in the barangays.

In a text message to the parishes, the Archdiocese of Cebu, has reminded the parishes that all Church activities that may be crowd-drawing has to be coordinated with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

“Since our religious activities are to be coordinated with the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center, said center has reminded us that we can celebrate our May 31 Flores de Mayo activities with Santacruzan or Sagalas but these are to be confined only within Church premises,” said the Archdiocese of Cebu.

“No processions are allowed in city streets. Also, since the IATF Protocol prohibiting minors below 15 years old to go out of their respective homes is still in effect, said minors are not allowed entrance to our parish churches,” said the Archdiocese in its reminders to the parishes.

The EOC already said in previous statements that they were encouraging the parishes not to hold fiestas or any activity that might cause unnecessary crowd gathering.

Processions in particular are highly prohibited while other activities that would be done inside the parishes must be coordinated with the EOC and barangays so that the government could provide the necessary assistance.

The EOC reminds the public that while the cases of the coronavirus have significantly dropped in Cebu City, people must remain vigilant and careful to avoid getting infected.

The active cases in the city are currently at 390 with 31 new cases recorded on May 27, 2021.

