Pagasa warns of wet, cloudy Sunday due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or “amihan” and easterlies are expected to bring rains and cloudy skies to parts of the country on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said that the northeast monsoon will trigger rainfall in parts of Northern and Central Luzon and Metro Manila, while the easterlies will prevail in parts of Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Dahil sa pag-iral ng amihan dito sa Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, at itong Ilocos region, Cordillera at sa Cagayan Valley, magpapatuloy itong tyansa ng light rains o pag-ambon,” Villamil said in Pagasa’s 4 p.m. weather forecast.

(Because of the northeast monsoon, light rains will continue to prevail in Northern and Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley.)

He added that Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) will experience isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms.

Easterlies

Meanwhile, Villamil noted that the weakening of the shear line will be replaced by rains brought by easterlies.

Dahil sa easterlies o yung mga maiinit na hangin galing sa Pacific Ocean, asahan natin itong mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat pa rin dito sa eastern section of Southern Luzon. Sa Quezon, Bicol region area, maulang panahon pa rin at may kaulapan pa rin tayong inaasahan bukas,” Villamil added.

(Because of the easterlies or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, expect scattered rains, lightning, and thunder in the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Rainy weather and cloudy skies are expected in Quezon and Bicol region tomorrow.)

“Ito pa ring eastern section ng Visayas at Mindanao, ilang areas ng Eastern Visayas, Caraga, at Davao region, dahil naman sa easterlies asahan ang kaulapan at kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat,” he said.

(The eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao, other areas of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao region will experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to easterlies.)

No gale warning

Isolated rains brought by localized thunderstorms are expected over Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

No gale warning is raised over the seaboards of the country.

Villamill, however, warned of moderate to rough sea conditions in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

